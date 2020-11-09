Oregon man arrested in 2004 killing of Arkansas woman

William Alma Miller was arrested in Lane County for a 2004 killing in Arkansas, November 9, 2020 (Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

MELBOURNE, Ark. (AP) — An Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of a 22-year-old Arkansas woman who was found dead more than 15 years ago.

Arkansas State Police say 44-year-old William Miller was arrested Saturday night in Lane County, Oregon, for the 2004 killing of Rebekah Gould. State police say Miller had been living in Texas at the time of Gould’s death, but was visiting Izard County in Arkansas when she died.

Gould’s body was discovered on a hillside off a highway near Melbourne, about 95 miles north of Little Rock.