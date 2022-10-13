PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Philomath man for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to Oregon from Nebraska.

Daniel Goering-Runyan, 37, was found guilty on one count of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

“The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is an important law enforcement tool that helps break cycles of victimization in our communities,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “This case is a great example of the incredible work the U.S. Marshals Service does every day to locate and apprehend sex offenders who fail to register. Our communities are safer because of their dedication.”

In September 2014, Goering-Runyan was convicted of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in Nebraska. Following his conviction, Goering-Runyan acknowledged on multiple occasions he would be required to register as a sex offender after serving his time, according to court documents.

Goering-Runyan reportedly registered as a sex offender in the state of Nebraska shortly after his release. However, officials said Goering-Runyan never re-registered when he moved to Texas a couple of months later and then to Oregon a few weeks after that.

The DA’s Office said Goering-Runyan lived in and around Corvallis for approximately four months when he obtained a DMV-issued Oregon ID, declaring himself as an Oregon resident. Despite this, Goering-Runyan still failed to register as a sex offender in the state of Oregon.

Goering-Runyan’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison.