This story contains graphic descriptions of animal torture and abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville, OR man was federally indicted Wednesday for allegedly helping to run an online animal abuse group that the U.S. Attorney’s Office said funded, viewed, distributed, and promoted videos of monkeys being tortured and murdered.

Court documents allege that David Christopher Noble, 48, conspired with others to administer an online encrypted group chat where members would view, share and help pay for the creation of “animal crushing” videos.

According to Title 18, U.S. Code § 48, animal crushing is defined as an act where “one or more non-human mammals, birds, reptiles or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury”

The court documents go on to allege that Noble paid for, and celebrated videos that depicted juvenile and adult monkeys being tortured, murdered and sexually sadistically mutilated.

Between January 19, 2022, and June 21, 2022, the indictment states that Noble sent at least 12 payments to help fund the videos.

Around April 25, 2022, members of the group discussed a video idea involving “ants in a jar” and shortly after, the court documents allege that Noble wrote a message saying “$20 sent” and he did send $20 to a co-conspirator.

On June 21, 2022, the court documents state that a video was shared with the group that featured a monkey being tortured using a jar of ants and then being sodomized which led to the monkey’s death.

That same day, the documents state that Noble shared his appreciation for the video and that he sent a bonus payment to the videographer saying “I happily threw some bonus bucks at the kid. We need to keep him happy and well-fed.”

By around February 2, 2023, it is alleged that Noble had 50 or more videos that depicted animal crushing.

Noble also faces a charge of possessing a weapon as a military officer who was dismissed.

In 2006, Noble, a U.S. Air Force Officer, was dishonorably discharged and served six months in military custody after being court-martialed for fraud and an unprofessional relationship.

After those offenses, the court documents allege that Noble had several guns, including a Colt M4 carbine assault rifle.

In January 2023 a search warrant was served on Noble’s home in Prineville and he relocated to Henderson, Nevada where he was eventually arrested on June 13.

Noble went to court for the first time on June 14, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada where he faces charges of creating animal crush videos and illegally possessing a firearm as a dishonorably discharged person.