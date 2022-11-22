PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Washington County Republican party official accused in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned down federal prosecutors’ offer to show him all evidence they have against him in an effort to settle his case.

In federal court Tuesday in Washington D.C., the judge said he was disappointed in Reed Knox Christensen’s decision.

The judge warned going to prison “is a difficult thing to face at your age if you’re convicted.”

Christensen is 64 and faces eight criminal charges, including assaulting a police officer.

The U.S. attorney said they’re willing to offer Christensen a plea bargain to the highest charge, but Christensen’s lawyer indicated his client wants to take his case to trial.

Christensen previously served as a director for the Washington County Republican Central Committee from Sept. 29, 2018 through May 18, 2020.

When KOIN 6 News contacted Washington County Republican Party Chair Alexander Flores after discovering Christensen was facing charges, Flores said Christensen “was immediately removed following the incident” from the duties he held with the party as secretary/house captain.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Flores said: “Washington County Republicans condemn the actions of those that took place on January 6th. We reject and deplore political violence from any party or any one person. Democracy is the battle of ideas which is what makes this country great. If these allegations are correct, we expect justice to be done and thank law enforcement for their vigilant service to our county.”

In a statement of facts produced by the FBI about Christensen’s alleged actions on January 6, investigators said he hit and pushed law enforcement officers behind a line of bike racks. The bike racks had been placed as a crowd control barrier from the north end of the Lower West Terrace to the south end, according to federal authorities.

Investigators say video footage showing Christensen’s actions during the attack was posted to YouTube and aired on news broadcasts.

According to the court document, a witness recognized Christensen in a flyer the FBI had posted with images of people who were suspected of participating in the January 6 attack. The images were from surveillance cameras, independent video, and body cameras worn by law enforcement during the Capitol attack.

After contacting the FBI, the witness provided separate photographs of Christensen that showed him wearing a gray winter parka along with yellow work gloves, both of which were captured in images on Jan. 6 and included in the flier asking for tips about the then-unnamed suspect.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the judge said he’d like to hold a status conference for Christensen on January 12, 2023 to see if they can resolve the case.

If not, it’s possible Christensen could go to trial in April.