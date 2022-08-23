PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday after being arrested for possessing “a large quantity” of meth, as well as multiple firearms, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Grammon, who has several prior felony convictions, was sentenced to eight years behind bars with three years of supervised release.

Court documents say that in April 2021, police officers in Baker County obtained a search warrant for Grammon’s car after receiving reports that he possessed drugs and guns. He was arrested on April 26, 2021, after federal agents located two pounds of meth and several ounces of heroin in his car.

Grammon also reportedly had a pistol on him at the time of his arrest and admitted to possessing several firearms, including an AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine.

A Medford grand jury indicted Grammon on multiple charges, including possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on May 16, 2021.