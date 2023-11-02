PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man from Albany, Ore. was indicted in federal court on Nov. 1 for allegedly committing five separate acts of sexual abuse against a toddler.

The Department of Justice said that special agents from Homeland Security Investigations discovered visual evidence of child sex abuse online and determined that 33-year-old Kevin Walter Taylor was responsible for the material. According to court documents, the agents believe Taylor was committing the acts of child molestation at his Albany home.

Hours after the discovery, officers with the Albany Police Department served a federal search warrant at Taylor’s home. Taylor was arrested and the toddler was taken into protective custody.

“When taken into protective custody, the toddler victim was still wearing the same clothes as those depicted in the abuse images allegedly produced and distributed by Taylor hours earlier,” the DOJ said.

Taylor pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and now faces five counts of using a child to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Taylor was ordered to remain in custody ahead of his jury trial scheduled to being on Dec. 27.

“Using a child to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence,” the DOJ said. “Distributing and possessing child pornography are punishable by up to 20 years in prison with a five-year mandatory minimum sentence.”