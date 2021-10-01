Oregon man indicted for murder in shooting near nightclub

by: The Associated Press

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A district attorney says a grand jury has indicted a white man on multiple charges, including murder, in the shooting death of a Black man outside a nightclub in Bend.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said during a news conference Thursday evening that Ian Cranston was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington Jr. earlier this month. Cranston has been held in Deschutes County Jail on a no-bail warrant.

Hummel says an investigation into whether the shooting was motivated by race remains active.

It wasn’t immediately known if Cranston has a lawyer to comment.

