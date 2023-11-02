PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Nov. 2 for committing a series of crimes that targeted the LGBTQ+ community in Boise, Idaho in October of 2022.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that 31-year-old Matthew Alan Lehigh’s crime spree began when he attacked a transgender employee at the Boise Public Library on Oct. 8, 2022. He then attempted to hit a library security guard with his car before fleeing the scene.

“Lehigh approached a transgender library employee, called her a slur, punched her and threatened to stab her,” the DOJ said. “A member of the library’s security staff intervened, and Lehigh fled into the parking lot. When the security guard attempted to speak to Lehigh in the parking lot, Lehigh got into a car and suddenly accelerated it toward the guard, intending to collide with him. The guard narrowly escaped being struck by jumping behind a concrete barricade at the last moment.”

Four days later in a Boise public parking lot, Lehigh threatened two women who he presumed were lesbians and attempted to hit them with his car. The women dodged Lehigh’s attack and he slammed into another vehicle.

“Lehigh saw two women walking together towards another vehicle,” the DOJ said. “Assuming that the women were lesbians, Lehigh began shouting threats and slurs at them, then suddenly accelerated his car toward the women, intending to collide with them. The women jumped out of the path of Lehigh’s oncoming car, which struck the other vehicle at significant speed.”

On June 15, 2022, Lehigh pled guilty to one felony count of violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act for attempting to hit the library security guard and one felony vehicular assault charge for the attack against the two women days later. In his plea agreement, Lehigh also confessed to three other anti-LGBTQI+ acts of violence and vandalism in the Boise area in October of 2022. The acts included the burning of a rainbow-striped pride flag, smashing windows at a building used by a LGBTQI+ organization and punching a grocery store customer while calling him anti-LGBTQI+ slur.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit said that Boise residents were terrified by Lehigh’s crime spree.

“The defendant’s attacks on LGBTQI+ individuals were terrifying not only for the individual victims, but for our entire community, and that is why hate crimes enforcement is so important,” Hurwit said. “I am grateful to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Boise Police Department and the FBI for their work in helping us to hold this defendant accountable for his hateful and violent acts.”