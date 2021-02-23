Oregon man sues Mormon church over alleged sexual abuse

FILE – In this April 4, 2020, file photo, is The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of not doing enough to protect him from a man he says sexually abused him in the 1980s. David Hiser is seeking $5.5 million in damages in the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of not doing enough to protect him from a man he says sexually abused him in the 1980s.

David Hiser is seeking $5.5 million in damages in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. Church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement the faith “condemns all forms of abuse” and will review the these allegations as they are filed in court.

No listed phone number could immediately be found for the alleged abuser, Ron Kerlee, who isn’t named in the lawsuit. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.