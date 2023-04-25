Oregon State Police K-9 Titan lies next to piles of drugs found during a traffic stop near Salem on April 24, 2023. Photo courtesy Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police arrested a man Sunday who they say was hauling dozens of pounds of powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in his vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, troopers performed a traffic stop on 22-year-old Miguel Cruz-Barrales as he was driving on Interstate 5 near Salem. During the stop, the trooper’s K-9 detected drugs in two duffle bags that were in the trunk of the vehicle.

Inside the duffle bags, investigators found packages of what they later confirmed held 33 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 53 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 1 pound of heroin, and more than 10 pounds of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Cruz-Barrales, whose place of residence is unknown, made his first appearance in federal court Monday. He’s charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

A judge ordered him to be detained until later court proceedings.

According to Oregon State Police, there was a second person in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop who was also detained and who is facing federal drug charges.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Oregon State Police are investigating the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting the case.