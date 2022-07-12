PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of the victims of what police described as an unprovoked attack on June 25, has died, the Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as 82-year-old Donald A. Pierce, who officials say died in the hospital Thursday night. His death was ruled a homicide by blunt trauma.

The other victim, 88-year-old Edward Lichenstein, has been released from the hospital, PPB said.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. when police say 29-year-old Keffer J. White “repeatedly punched and kicked both” men in an assault stopped by officers on patrol in the area.

According to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, the men were waiting for a bus at Southwest 5th and Hall when they were attacked. White reportedly approached them, began to yell, made fun of them for being older and became more aggressive.

White headbutted Lichenstein and shoved him to the ground, the DA said. Pierce, who was using a cane for balance, was pushed into the street and onto the ground where White kicked him in the head and face several times. Both men tried to get up and get away, but White continued his attack on both men, according to Schmidt.

Officers in the area heard the screams of witnesses and arrested White at the scene on two counts of second-degree assault and an outstanding warrant. Witnesses told police White said during the attack he was going to kill the men.

Portland police said the suspect, Keffer White, is still in custody with additional charges pending. Officials did not disclose what those additional charges are.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News said White was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time. He was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2016. At the time of his arrest in January 2022 for the stolen car, he also had a protective order against him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-169912.