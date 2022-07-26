PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police on Tuesday identified the man who was recently shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood — they also said the “possible persons of interest” who were taken into custody after the shooting were released.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a reported shooting at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th Avenue shortly after 7 p.m on Friday, July 8. Once they arrived at the scene, they found two men — one injured and the other dead.

The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Joevon Leroy Patterson, a 21-year-old from Portland. The medical examiner confirmed the manner and cause of his death to be a homicide by a gunshot wound.

The other shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive.

The shooting suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but officers located the possible persons of interest near Southeast 120th Avenue, north of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said once spotted, the suspects ran off once again.

Officers set up a large perimeter around the area as PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made their way to the scene, along with the Air Support Unit and several K9 Unit officers. Police asked nearby residents to stay inside their homes during the police activity.

Officers detained multiple people by 12:45 a.m. the next day

However, on Tuesday, Portland Police Bureau said each of those possible persons of interest has been released after being questioned by detectives. No further details as to why they were released have been given.

No one is facing charges for the deadly shooting at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov, (503)823-0991; or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov, (503)823-0762.