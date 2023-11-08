Two children were also found at the illegal grow site.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section seized 1,644 marijuana plants, 2,000 pounds of dried, processed weed and $9,000 in cash while raiding an illegal marijuana grow in Cave Junction on Nov. 2.

OSP’s Southwest Region Marijuana Team seized the evidence while serving a search warrant at an illegal pot farm on Pinewood Way. OSP said that its officers ultimately destroyed the confiscated cannabis.

“This investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available for release at this time,” OSP said.

The Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement and OSP SWAT teams also took part in the raid. Additionally, the Oregon Department of Human Services was called to the scene to perform a welfare check on two children found at the illegal grow site.