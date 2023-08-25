Details of the shooting have yet to be released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting involving Grants Pass police officers that occurred in Josephine County on Thursday around 8:52 a.m.

According to officials with OSP, officers found Dennis McGuire, 69, armed with a firearm after locating the victim, 63-year-old Robert Mills near the M Street Market at 1000 SE M Street.

Details of the shooting have yet to be released, though authorities say “the incident quickly escalated and culminated in an officer-involved shooting.”

Officials say Mills and McGuire were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. As of 5 p.m., the pair were in serious but stable condition.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified to the public, though OSP says none were injured at the scene.

