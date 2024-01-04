PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a serial road-sign vandal that cut down at least 9 different signs along US 97, OR 218 and OR 293 sometime between Dec. 15 and 20.
The removed signs were found discarded on Highway 293 near milepost 3. A photo of the recovered road signs shows that most of them were removed with clean cuts made to the sign’s metal posts. OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy told KOIN 6 News that investigators are unsure about the type of tool used during the vandalism spree.
Fixing the damaged Oregon Department of Transportation signs is expected to cost $500 per sign.
Anyone who may have information about the crimes is asked to contact OSP.