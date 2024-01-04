PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a serial road-sign vandal that cut down at least 9 different signs along US 97, OR 218 and OR 293 sometime between Dec. 15 and 20.

The removed signs were found discarded on Highway 293 near milepost 3. A photo of the recovered road signs shows that most of them were removed with clean cuts made to the sign’s metal posts. OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy told KOIN 6 News that investigators are unsure about the type of tool used during the vandalism spree.

Most of the damaged signs were cut clean from their metal and wood poles. (OSP)

Fixing the damaged Oregon Department of Transportation signs is expected to cost $500 per sign.

Anyone who may have information about the crimes is asked to contact OSP.