PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State troopers stopped and arrested 22 suspected DUII drivers around Oregon during the Christmas holiday.

The arrests were made in 12 of Oregon’s 36 counties between midnight on Dec. 24 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 26. Coos County topped the list with four DUII arrests made by state troopers, according to initial Oregon State Police arrest records.

“Impaired driving crashes are preventable,” OSP said. “Drivers are urged to plan ahead and never drive impaired with any substance. To make it home safely, designate a sober driver, use public transportation, call a sober friend or family member, or use a ride share service or taxi. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.”

Oregon State Police DUII arrests by county during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

(Does not include DUII arrests made by other law enforcement agencies)

Coos: 4

Clackamas: 3

Marion: 3

Josephine: 2

Linn: 2

Malheur: 2

Baker: 1

Clatsop: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 1

Tillamook: 1

Wallowa: 1

With New Year’s Eve approaching, OSP reminds drivers that 37 people are killed each day in drunk driving crashes. Approximately 31% of all traffic deaths in the U.S. involve impaired drivers.