The crew had been working in the Eagle Creek area, near the intersection of Highway 224 and Wildcat Mountain Road.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police say a man stole a Portland General Electric vehicle at gunpoint Tuesday morning and crashed the truck on Highway 26 after fleeing the scene.

Authorities say a PGE crew had been working in the Eagle Creek area, near the intersection of Highway 224 and Wildcat Mountain Road, around 8:30 a.m. when the man brought out a firearm and stole their vehicle.

The man fled the scene and crashed the vehicle on Highway 26, east of Sandy, after which the officers brought him into custody and took him to a local hospital, authorities said.

The name of the man has yet to be released.