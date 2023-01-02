PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.

OSP assisted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit just before noon on Monday — which ended with troopers firing off shots, authorities say. One suspect was struck and hospitalized, but their current condition is unknown, according to officials.

OSP has not released any information as to what the person they were pursuing is suspected of. The chase is said to have concluded in Albany, but the events leading up to the pursuit remain unclear at this time.

No officers or troopers were hurt in the incident.

This is an active criminal investigation. OSP says the Albany Police Department and the Linn County District Attorney’s Office will be releasing further information.

This is a developing story.