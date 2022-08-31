PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 in Marion County.

Officers responded Tuesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a dead individual along I-5 near milepost 253.

Investigators say that the pedestrian, Cassandra Sullivan, 35, was struck by a vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. She was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road.

OSP says that the vehicle was either a Subaru Impreza, Cross Trek or Forrester in a pearl white color. There was damage on the right front of the car and it was traveling southbound on I-5 either Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oregon State Police dispatch at 800-442-0776 and reference case number SP22-229957.