Possible sturgeon poachers sought by state police

The Oregon State Police are searching for two possible suspects in a sturgeon poaching case. (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are looking for two possible poachers after they received a photograph showing a man and woman standing next to a large sturgeon July 15 along Northeast Marine Drive by the Columbia River.

A trooper went to follow up on the tip, but the suspects and sturgeon were gone. No one at a nearby transient camp could identify the people in the photo, police said.

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is still investigating the matter.

The agency is asking for the public’s help in locating the people responsible for what it suspects is illegal taking of sturgeon in Multnomah County.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Turn in Poachers line via email, or at 800.452.7888. Reference case number SP21-198335.