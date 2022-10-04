PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects believed to be responsible for poaching two elks on private property in Deschutes County on Sept. 26 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.

Oregon State Police said that a man and a woman were reportedly seen packing a bull elk’s head and antlers into a vehicle, possibly a red pickup, that morning near the intersection of Highway 20 and Tweed Road near Tumalo in Deschutes County.

“An investigation by the Oregon State Police, with the assistance of the landowner, revealed that the subjects had processed an unknown size bull elk on private property,” OSP said. “A second bull elk was located deceased within an agricultural pivot on the same property.”

Investigators said that both elks are believed to have been killed with archery equipment the day after archery elk season concluded. OSP also said that the poachers did not have permission to hunt on the landowner’s property.

The OSP Fish and Wildlife Division is urging anyone with information about this case to call its tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, or email OSP investigators at TIP@osp.oregon.gov using the case reference number: SP2225969.

In past news, tipsters lead Oregon investigators to three hunters who were fined $16,000 for an unrelated Oregon elk poaching in November of 2021.

Read more about the OSP’s tip reward program:

The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Game Birds or Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards: