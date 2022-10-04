PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects believed to be responsible for poaching two elks on private property in Deschutes County on Sept. 26 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.
Oregon State Police said that a man and a woman were reportedly seen packing a bull elk’s head and antlers into a vehicle, possibly a red pickup, that morning near the intersection of Highway 20 and Tweed Road near Tumalo in Deschutes County.
“An investigation by the Oregon State Police, with the assistance of the landowner, revealed that the subjects had processed an unknown size bull elk on private property,” OSP said. “A second bull elk was located deceased within an agricultural pivot on the same property.”
Investigators said that both elks are believed to have been killed with archery equipment the day after archery elk season concluded. OSP also said that the poachers did not have permission to hunt on the landowner’s property.
The OSP Fish and Wildlife Division is urging anyone with information about this case to call its tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, or email OSP investigators at TIP@osp.oregon.gov using the case reference number: SP2225969.
In past news, tipsters lead Oregon investigators to three hunters who were fined $16,000 for an unrelated Oregon elk poaching in November of 2021.
Read more about the OSP’s tip reward program:
The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx
PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:
- 5 Points-Mountain Sheep
- 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:
- $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose
- $500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope
- $300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf
- $300 Habitat Destruction
- $200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags
- $200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)
- $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
- $100 Game Birds or Furbearers
- $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:
- Birds: $500 — Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey
- All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species
- Mammals: $500 — Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox
- Species listed as ‘threatened’ or ‘endangered’ under state or federal Endangered Species Act excluding fish: $1,000 — (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow-billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle or loggerhead sea turtle)