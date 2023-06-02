PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating several deaths in the Portland metro area after the remains of six women have been found in the span of four months — with some of the cases being investigated as suspicious deaths and homicide.

As the investigations are ongoing, officials have not said the cases are connected and no arrests have been made in connection to the deaths.

Kristin Smith

Gresham resident Kristin Smith was found dead in a wooded area near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood on Feb. 19, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The 22-year-old was reported missing on December 22, 2022.

Searches by Multnomah County Search and Rescue and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office were conducted in the subsequent months to attempt to find additional evidence.

The investigation into Smith’s death is ongoing.

Joanna Speaks

Joanna Speaks, 32, was found dead near an abandoned barn on South 5th Street in Ridgefield on April 8. According to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, Speaks died from blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

Her death has been ruled as a homicide and deputies said her body was likely moved to that location.

Speaks’ family told KOIN 6 News they believe she likely tried to defend herself and could have left marks on an attacker.

Charity Lynn Perry

Longview resident Charity Lynn Perry was found dead near Ainsworth State Park in East Multnomah County on April 24, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old was found in a culvert on East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road, officials said.

The last known area Perry was known to frequent was at the beginning of March in downtown Portland around Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Fourth Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Unidentified woman

On April 24, a woman — who has not been identified — was found dead in the Lents neighborhood near Interstate 205 and Southeast Flavel Street.

According to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, the woman was possibly Native American or Alaska Native, and between 25 to 40 years old. Officials say she was about 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighed about 135 pounds.

The medical examiner’s office added that her hair was black and medium length and said that she had two large scars on her left lower leg, in addition to two tattoos — including a black music note with the letter “V” on her left upper chest and a Buddha tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Bridget Leann Ramsey Webster

Officials say that the body of 31-year-old Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster of Milwaukie was found dead on April 30 on Harmony Road near Mill Creek in northwest Polk County.

Authorities said the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Webster was known to frequent Portland and Oregon City.

Ashley Real

The remains of 22-year-old Ashley Real were found in the woods near Southeast Judd Road in the Eagle Creek area on May 7, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. A man fishing at a nearby pond called 911 after discovering Real’s body in a heavily wooded area.

Officials said they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Authorities are asking for any tips from the public on suspicious activity that have been observed in the area between the end of March and the beginning of May — they also would like to talk to anyone that’s had contact with Real this year.

This is a developing story.