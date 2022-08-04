PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in Old Town on Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Hack. Officials say she died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

On Wednesday, PPB identified the suspect as 31-year-old Judyann Edmond. Edmond now faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to the report just after 9 a.m. near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When they got to the scene, police said they found someone who had been stabbed.

PPB said bike officers later spotted the suspected attacker and arrested her. The events leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.