PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man known as the “Jogger Rapist” will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence.

Richard Gillmore, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to 9 rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986.

Originally he was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison for ambushing and raping a 13-year-old in her Gresham home. But in the late 1980s the Oregon Parole Board cut his sentence in half.

In 2016, Oregon’s Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision voted 4-0 against granting Gillmore any more parole hearings before his scheduled release in 2023. They announced at that time they would release Gilmore on Jan. 1, 2023, instead of Nov. 29 of that year, when his sentence will be fully served, because of time off for good behavior. That allowed the board to require Gillmore to have 3 years of supervised parole instead of releasing him without oversight.

Now, Gillmore is set to be released December 16. Now 63, he will have spent nearly 36 years in prison.

One of the teenagers he raped, Danielle Tudor, said Gillmore broke into her Gresham house and raped her in 1979.

“It’s very frustrating. If he had been able to have been charged for all the rapes he committed, he’d never be getting out,” Tudor told KOIN 6 News. “Richard Gillmore has probably had two dozen or more psych evaluations while he’s been incarcerated and he has never passed one of them. And in fact, they’ve always said that he is a very high percentage of actually re-offending.”

Officials with the parole board told KOIN 6 News Gillmore will be supervised until 2034 and could be sent back to prison if he violates his parole.