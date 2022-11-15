PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another small business has been hit by crooks.

Orox Leather said early Tuesday morning someone broke into their Southwest Portland store and robbed them. Central Police responded to the report in the early morning hours and reported that what appeared to be four individuals robbed the small shop.

This isn’t the first time the local shop has been targeted. Owners say it’s exhausting witnessing the uptick in crime in Old Town.

“This really hurts,” Orox Leather’s owner Martin Martinez said, “it takes away about 20% of our retail.” Police estimate that between 200-300 items valued at around $10,000 was stolen.

Martinez says although the rise in crime in the neighborhood is worrisome, the company has no plans on leaving Old Town at this time.