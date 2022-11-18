12 pounds of suspected fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop on I-5 Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 (Courtesy: OSP).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials on Wednesday seized 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Albany.

At around 10:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police trooper pulled a driver over that was allegedly swerving out of his lane near milepost 227.

During the traffic stop, OSP said the trooper searched the vehicle and reportedly found five large plastic bag full of fentanyl in the trunk.

The driver and passenger, who are both from Arizona, were interviewed and released. OSP said it will be referring charges to the United States Attorney’s Office, however.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted during the investigation.