OSP: 11-year-old boy among 3 killed in Salem hostage situation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police confirmed the casualties from Monday afternoon’s deadly hostage situation in Salem. Among those killed were an 11-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman.
Marion County deputies were dispatched to 244 Juneva Place SE at 12:30 p.m. on reports that 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn was armed and holding people inside a home against their will. Hostage negotiators were able to make contact with Lopez-Tinoco shortly after arriving, however, upon hearing gunshots, deputies moved in for an attempted rescue.
During the siege, one MCSO deputy fired a “yet to be determined number of rounds,” according to OSP.
Once inside, deputies found the bodies of Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, an 11-year-old male. Both victims had gunshot wounds. The name of the boy will not be released at this time, according to OSP. Also discovered was Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, who had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A 13-year-old male was also rescued from inside uninjured.
“I heard some sirens and there was a bunch of cop cars — they were driving through my lawn trying to get over here,” said Nicole Purdy, a neighbor who lives nearby. “They started getting out their guns and they had their equipment to break down doors.”
The body of Lopez-Tinoco was also found inside the home. OSP said he appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MCSO deputy Ricky Kittelson was placed on administrative leave during OSP’s investigation.
The investigation remains open.
