PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington man was taken into custody by Oregon State Police on Thursday after his “dangerous driving behavior” led to a police chase, OSP said.

Around 11:45 a.m. OSP troopers in St. Helens responded to the report of a reckless driver on Hwy. 30 near milepost 28. It was reported that the driver was “all over the road” in a silver 2003 Buick Regal. Troopers say they located the vehicle, but then lost sight of the car within St. Helens city limits.

However, a short time later, troopers relocated the car, saw the reckless driving behavior and initiated a traffic stop. But the car fled eastbound towards Scappoose and a pursuit ensued. After driving past milepost 26, the driver turned back westbound towards St. Helens. OSP says the driver was intentionally overtaking vehicles head-on, driving at varying speeds and was unable to drive within his own lane.

OSP also said that the man drove so dangerously that troopers discontinued pursuing. However, police later located the vehicle parked and unoccupied in Rainier, Wash.

A containment perimeter was established, and a coordinated search ensued. Meanwhile, information was collected from agency partners regarding the suspected driver’s identity.

After a coordinated search began, police eventually located the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Davis Jeffery Hartman, near Grocery Outlet in Rainer and took him into custody without incident.

OSP is asking for anyone that witnessed the incident and/or was endangered by the suspect’s behavior to call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 and reference case # SP22193475.