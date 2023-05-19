PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police say a commercial motor vehicle driver was arrested for driving under the influence after seven people died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon.

Officials say driver Lincoln Clayton Smith, 52, was traveling northbound and went off the east shoulder of the highway, hitting a Ford Econoline van with 11 passengers inside and pushing the van into another parked vehicle.

According to police, six passengers in the van were declared dead at the scene, and one passenger died later in a local hospital. They say four other injured occupants were transported for medical care, and the driver in the parked vehicle was uninjured.

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023,calong Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. Mulitple people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said. (Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

Smith, from North Highlands, Calif., was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving, seven counts of manslaughter in the second degree and three counts of assault in the third degree.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims in the passenger van.

