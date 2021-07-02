OSP: Driver rams Salem PD car, shot by detective

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, the Oregon State Police said in a release.

Around 7:15 p.m. Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a car they believed was involved. The car fled and rammed a Salem patrol car, OSP said.

Detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was finally stopped at Hwy 22 and Oak Grove, authorities said.

The driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The 22-year-old is expected to recover. Investigators continue to search for a passenger in the car who fled.

No other information is available at this time. Hernandez is on administrative leave during the investigation.