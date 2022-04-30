PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man was arrested Saturday night after Oregon State troopers say he crashed his car on I-5 and then stole an ambulance that responded to the scene, leading authorities on a chase into Portland.

According to the Oregon State Police, 30-year-old Noor Mohammad Baheej tried to flee when troopers got to the scene where he had crashed his car on I-5 near milepost 273. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

OSP said he then came back and stole the ambulance at the scene, heading north on the freeway into Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau, which said its officers had been stretched thin from an “extremely busy night” responding to life-threatening calls across the city, received reports of an ambulance being driven recklessly, on sidewalks and down the wrong way on one-way streets.

OSP said attempts were made to pin the ambulance, but “Baheej rammed a patrol vehicle, struck a building and was able to continue to elude Troopers.”

Troopers caught up with him on I-5 S near milepost 295. OSP said he eventually stopped the ambulance and tried to get into another car on the highway. Baheej was then taken into custody.

According to OSP, Baheej “displayed multiple signs of impairment” and had a BAC level of 0.21. He was charged with:

DUII-Alcohol

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Attempt to Elude

Reckless Driving

Failure to Perform Duties of Driver

PPB said it looked for potential hit-and-run victims and no injuries were immediately reported.