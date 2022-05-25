PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Myrtle Creek around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

OSP said 60-year-old Spencer Cassanova Heckathorne, who was suspected of menacing and recklessly endangering, fled the scene.

Authorities later found Heckathorne near his Weaver Road residence just after 10 a.m.

According to Oregon State Police, Heckathorne then crashed his vehicle into two deputy vehicles before crashing into a ditch.

OSP said Heckathorne got out of his vehicle and engaged with a deputy who shot Heckathorne. Deputies rendered aid however Heckathorne died at the scene.

OSP Major Crimes Detetives are leading the investigation into the incident.