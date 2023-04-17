PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested the man accused of fleeing after shooting and killing a Nyssa, Oregon police officer Saturday night, Oregon State Police announced.

Rene Castro, 36, was brought into custody Monday morning, nearly an hour after law enforcement officials, including SWAT and the FBI, surrounded a residence in Ontario where Castro was traced to, OSP said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson responded to a report of a violent individual causing damage to property and threatening others inside a home, officials said.

Johnson, 43, learned the suspect, Castro, left the scene in a vehicle, and a pursuit began, OSP said.

When the suspect’s vehicle stopped at a residence, Johnson attempted to make contact but police said Castro opened fire, killing Johnson before he could return fire.

Johnson died at the scene before paramedics and deputies from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office arrived.