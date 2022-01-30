OSP: Rainier homeowner shoots armed burglar

Crime

Homeowner unhurt, suspect taken to hospital

by: Tim Steele

Posted: / Updated:

An Oregon State Police patrol vehicle. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed burglar was shot by a Rainier homeowner in the early morning hours of Sunday, the Oregon State Police said.

Rainier police rushed to a home in the 600 block of West C Street after being called about a burglary in progress. Authorities said the home invasion suspect and the homeowner “exchanged gunfire,” wounding the suspect. The homeowner was not hurt, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. But the suspect’s condition was not released.

Rainier police and OSP are leading the investigation along with help from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County DA.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 07 2022 02:54 am