OSP: Rainier homeowner shoots armed burglar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed burglar was shot by a Rainier homeowner in the early morning hours of Sunday, the Oregon State Police said.

Rainier police rushed to a home in the 600 block of West C Street after being called about a burglary in progress. Authorities said the home invasion suspect and the homeowner “exchanged gunfire,” wounding the suspect. The homeowner was not hurt, officials said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. But the suspect’s condition was not released.

Rainier police and OSP are leading the investigation along with help from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County DA.

No further information is available at this time.