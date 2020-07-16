OSP seeks public’s help in illegal take and waste case

An elk was found in the same area as a deer was 11 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s help regarding an illegal take and waste of an elk and deer in Columbia County.

OSP began an investigation after a spike elk that was discovered off of Clear Creek Road near Timber Road in Columbia County. Officers say the animal had been shot and some meat was taken before being left in the road.

A .308 caliber bullet casing was reportedly found on the road near the scene.

Back on July 5, a deer was found lying in the street in the same area. It was also shot, but no meat had been taken from it. Police believe both the deer and elk could be connected to another illegal taking from March 28.

Anyone with information regarding these wildlife offenses is urged to contact the OSP at 1-800-442-0776 and ask to speak with Trooper Ben Turner. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Turn in Poachers TIP Hotline at 1.800.452.7888 or *OSP(677). They can also email TIP@state.or.us.

Information leading to the arrest in the illegal taking of an elk or deer is worth up a $500 cash reward, based off of the TIP program’s reward point system.