PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in West Linn are investigating more than 50 reports of vehicle break-ins and two home burglaries that occurred overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

During the “rash” of break-ins, police said the suspects broke vehicle windows before stealing items from inside.

Police believe at least four males, who are likely in their late teens to early twenties, were involved in the break-ins. The suspects were said to be driving a white Chevrolet Suburban.

Residents with surveillance video footage of the suspects or any information related to the incident are asked to call 503.635.0238.