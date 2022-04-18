PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Brian Jonestown Massacre, playing Portland’s Roseland Theater Monday night, said its gear was stolen from their bus trailer near the Convention Center.
According to the band, over $50,000 worth of gear was stolen.
Group member Anton Newcombe tweeted a list of the stolen items including “a Vox Ultrasonic 12, Vox Starstreamer 12, Gibson ES 12, Fender jazz bass, a Harmony Sovereign 6 acoustic with Dean Markley, an Eko 6 string acoustic with built in pickup, one guitar tech tool kit.”
Despite the stolen gear, Roseland Theater said the show is still on with doors opening at 7 p.m. and Mercury Rev scheduled for 8 p.m. and Brian Jonestown Massacre to follow.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-2179 or Officer Scott Foster at 503-545-3509 and reference case number #22-102525