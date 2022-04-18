PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Brian Jonestown Massacre, playing Portland’s Roseland Theater Monday night, said its gear was stolen from their bus trailer near the Convention Center.

According to the band, over $50,000 worth of gear was stolen.

Group member Anton Newcombe tweeted a list of the stolen items including “a Vox Ultrasonic 12, Vox Starstreamer 12, Gibson ES 12, Fender jazz bass, a Harmony Sovereign 6 acoustic with Dean Markley, an Eko 6 string acoustic with built in pickup, one guitar tech tool kit.”

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, playing Portland’s Roseland Theater Monday night, said its gear was stolen from their bus trailer near the Convention Center. April 18, 2022 (courtesy Jacob Barlow).

Despite the stolen gear, Roseland Theater said the show is still on with doors opening at 7 p.m. and Mercury Rev scheduled for 8 p.m. and Brian Jonestown Massacre to follow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-2179 or Officer Scott Foster at 503-545-3509 and reference case number #22-102525