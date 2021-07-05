Over 80 shots fired in NE Portland; cars, apartments struck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 80 shots rang out in a Northeast Portland neighborhood Saturday night.

Police received multiple calls from people reporting gunshots around 9 p.m. Officers headed out to the scene near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street, where they found the ground littered with over 80 cartridge casings.

It was then discovered that at last four vehicles had been hit by gunfire. Four apartments were struck as well, including some with people inside. Thankfully, no one in those apartments was hurt.

No victims were found and any suspects had fled the area before police arrived.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have been approximately 579 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021 — that’s more than double the number during the same time in 2020.

If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-181233 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 that lead to an arrest in an unsolved felony.