Overnight shooting in Hazelwood leaves 1 dead, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead after a shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of gunshots around 1:46 a.m. near the corner of Southeast 97th Avenue and Stark Street.

When they arrived, police said they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds on nearby SE Oak Street.

PPB said those involved left the area before police arrived, and they are still looking for suspects.

During the investigation, police closed Southeast 97th Avenue between Southeast Stark Street and East Burnside Street and Southeast Oak Street between Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast 99th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466.