Overnight shooting near Lloyd Center injures 1 man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot just a block away from the Lloyd Center overnight.
Police received reports of shots fired near the 1700 block of Northeast Multnomah Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. They found evidence of gunfire in the area shortly before learning a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No information on any suspect has been released.
KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information became available.
