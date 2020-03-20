Overturned SUV, thrown glass in Tigard, 4 arrested

One of the 4 is 15 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a late night Tigard incident that included an overturned Ford Explorer, people throwing glass at each other, a foot pursuit, guns and drugs.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tigard police were called to a crash at 12220 SW Scholls Ferry Road. Callers said there were between 5 and 8 people at the scene, but when police arrived some of them ran off.

After a foot pursuit, a 15-year-old was caught. Police said he had a handgun and now faces a charge of unlawful possession of a gun.

Support from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office plus officers from Beaverton, Sherwood and King City arrived to contain the scene. Authorities said they found guns, drugs and cash on 3 of the 5 people in the containment area.

Those 3 were arrested: Samuel Ezekiel Deland-Fleming, Visanou Thephomma and Noah Jay Herlong, along with the 15-year old.

Deland-Fleming, 21, and Thephomma, 18, both are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm plus distribution and possession of controlled substances.

Herlong, 20, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities did not reveal how the Explorer ended up turned over or if there was another vehicle involved. They did say all the people were medically cleared before being arrested.