The owner of Dream Girls Espresso is accused of multiple sex crimes (Courtesy: Hillsboro PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of Dream Girl Espresso, a drive-thru bikini coffee stand in Hillsboro, is facing 26 counts of various sex-related crimes that stem from alleged incidents as far back as 2015, the Hillsboro Police Department posted on Twitter.

Jeffrey Scott Hebner, 61, of Hillsboro was arrested Wednesday morning on a secret indictment.

According to police, Hebner would provide his victims alcohol before sexually assaulting them. Police said several of Hebner’s alleged victims were either employees or former applicants of his coffee shop located off Tualatin Valley Highway.

Investigators believe Hebner has more victims and asks that they and anyone with information related to the case to call the Hillsboro PD’s non-emergency line at 503.629.0111.