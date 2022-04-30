PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hurt when mortars were tossed by one group toward another in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon, police said.

Right around noon one group threw “items such as a smoke grenade” at another group of people around SW 3rd and Main. Police began monitoring the situation, officials said, and once enough officers were available they set up a crime scene.

But in the interim authorities learned “paint and larger fireworks were being thrown,” causing “significant explosions” in the area. Paint-filled balloons were also thrown at people and cars, officials said.

One man suffered a hand injury and a woman suffered some hearing loss, officials said.

It is unclear at this time why the groups clashed.

No one has yet been arrested. But the investigation is now active and ongoing and includes arson investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPB arson unit regarding case number 22-114219. Tips by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov