PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are in custody after they allegedly used a stolen vehicle to elude police, tried to run an officer over and then fled in to the Hendon house in North Portland Sunday.

The series of events began around 1:30 p.m. when Portland police officers tried to stop what they believed to be a stolen tow truck, authorities told KOIN 6 News. The driver took off and other officers provided backup.

Officials said the truck then tried to hit an officer who was putting down spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle.

The people inside the truck were tracked back to the Hendon house property off N. Houghton Street. After a brief standoff, police said they were able to get inside the house and arrest both people.

Authorities said the pair have ties to the Hendon house but don’t live there.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.