Pair nabbed in attempted robbery at Tanasbourne Best Buy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after a failed robbery at a Best Buy in Hillsboro, police said.

Workers at the Tanasbourne Town Center store confronted the suspects who then sprayed the employees with pepper spray, Hillsboro police said.

The two suspects ran into the parking lot and got into a stolen car that was immediately stopped by authorities. Police said the driver was arrested on the spot but the passenger fled to an apartment complex across the street from Best Buy.

After kicking in the door of an empty apartment, the person climbed to the roof of the building and hid, according to police. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to find him.

Daniel Midget, 39, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Eric Michael, 39, was facing charges of 2nd-degree robbery, 1st-degree trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, 1st-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and 9 warrants.