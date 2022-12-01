PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two brothers are facing murder charges after allegedly killing a teenage boy by shooting and hitting him with a stolen car.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Keyshawn Pervish and his 18-year-old brother Omarion Pervish were arraigned on Nov. 30 on second-degree murder charges, as well as charges of first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Omarion also faces an unlawful use of a weapon charge.

The murder happened in May 2021, when the brothers as well as Sergio Hunt, 17, were in possession of a stolen Audi sedan, MCDA said.

It was then that Omarion allegedly shot Hunt before Keyshawn took possession of the car and hit him with it.

While attempting to flee the scene, MCDA said they hit another vehicle, which dislodged parts from the stolen vehicle, leaving behind the Audi emblem which was later used to identify the vehicle.

Hunt passed away at the scene and was found by Portland police early the next morning.

The brothers are both expected to appear in court in January.