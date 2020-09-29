Pair sought after theft at McMinnville Bank of America

These people are wanted for a September 17, 2020 theft at Bank of America in McMinnville. Photos released September 29, 2020 by McMinnville PD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people believed responsible for vandalism and a theft at a Bank of America in McMinnville remain on the loose nearly 2 weeks after the crime.

Just before 5 a.m. on September 17, the men — seen in surveillance photos released Tuesday by McMinnville police — vandalized the property and stole something, police said. The pair are believed to be involved in similar incidents in Sherwood and Beaverton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McMinnville PD at 503.435.5615.