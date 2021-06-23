Pair sought in Oregon City business burglary

These 2 people are suspected of burglarizing the Oregon City Coastal Farm & Ranch in the early hours of June 22, 2021 (OCPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman are being sought after the Oregon City Coastal Farm & Ranch store was burglarized in the early hours of June 22.

Around 2 a.m., the pair forced their way into the story at 1900 McLoughlin Boulevard, the Oregon City police said. They took merchandise then fled, possibly in a dark 4-door sedan.

Police described the pair as a white woman with dark hair, wearing black leggings, a black longsleeve shirt and a white hat. The second suspect is a white man who wore camouflage pants, a tan coat and white Nike shoes. Both were wearing face masks.

Anyone with info is asked to call the OCPD tipline at 503.905.3505. The case is #21-013054