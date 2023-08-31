The passenger in a paraglider died after a crash in the Willamette River south of Corvallis, July 1, 2023 (Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — A self-pronounced paragliding instructor was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent homicide after a tandem paraglider he was aboard crashed into the Willamette River last month, killing a 51-year-old passenger, authorities announced.

Jarrod Kaplan, 56, of Eugene is lodged in the Benton County Jail, where he will be held until his arraignment.

Officials say that Kaplan sold the victim the tandem flight online.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Kaplan was flying north over the river when he hit a powerline and crashed into the river south of Corvallis.

Two fishermen helped rescue Kaplan, who was taken by responding Linn County deputies to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, officials said. But the passenger was still underwater when first responders arrived and had already died, according to authorities.