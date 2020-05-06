‘Paranoia’ leads to arrest of driver who reported I-5 shots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who thought his car had been shot at along I-5 was later arrested for DUII and his passenger for money laundering after investigators determined he just had a flat tire.

The driver, later identified as Juan Felipe Moreno, called the Oregon State Police shortly before midnight Sunday night. The 20-year-old Floridian said someone shot at his car in northern Douglas County, authorities said.

Moreno kept driving for about 20 miles and troopers caught up with him in a rest area in southern Lane County. Investigators said the tire merely blew out but Moreno was high on pot “and his paranoia led him to believe he had been shot at” after the blow out.

When troopers looked in the car, they found 95 grams of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash hidden in a package of diapers, officials said.

Moreno was cited for DUII. His 30-year-old passenger, Jose Noe Guisjon of California, was arrested on the money laundering charge.

The investigation continues.